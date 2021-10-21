Mama Mariam Foundation, a charitable organisation spearheaded by Ghanaian actress and philanthropist, Habiba Sinare, on Saturday, October 16, 2021, led a breast cancer awareness walk.

Some popular Ghanaian personalities joined the health walk, which started from Kawokudi Park through to Kanda.

The walk mainly targeted people living in the Zongo communities who are not well abreast with the serious implications of breast cancer.

Speaking to the media, Habiba Sinare stated that, “Mama Mariam foundation is on a campaign to educate and create breast cancer awareness.”

She also indicated that the foundation is going to hold a three-day free breast cancer screening exercise from Friday, October 22, 2021, at Mamobi Zurak Mosque, Saturday, October 23 at Newtown Angola, and on Sunday, October 24 at Nima-Madina Station from 6:00 am to 5:30 pm.

According to Miss Sinare, more needs to be done to address the breast cancer issues in the country.

She also emphasised the need for everyone to partake in the screening exercise to know their status.

“Early detection saves lives. Join our free screening to prevent the challenges associated with cancer” she said.