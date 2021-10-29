The striking health services workers have refused to call off their ongoing industrial action, despite the directive from the National Labour Commission (NLC) to them to end the industrial action.

The Greater Regional Chairman of the Health Services Workers’ Union, Nene Teye Abloe, told Citi News the union expected formal communication from the NLC before considering an end to the strike, which started on October 26, 2021.

“It needs to be sent to us by an official letter. They cannot just go on air start talking. We will not accept that,” he said.

The workers, who are made up of laboratory technicians, records personnel, orderlies among others, have for the last four days laid down their tools in protest of unfavourable working conditions.

The Health Services Workers’ Union had complained that the government was deliberately discriminating against its members by ignoring its concerns while acting in better faith towards other unions.

The union said it had hoped that negotiations that have spanned two years would have concluded when the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission convened a meeting from the 8th to the 9th of October 2021.

The situation has taken a negative toll on health service delivery in public facilities across the country, with patients bearing the brunt of the strike.

Mr. Abloe also said the government was using the NLC to get its way in the impasse.

“It is the same employer who is using the agency to intimidate [us], and we are not going to allow that to happen.”

“Government has to come to the mediation table. For what we are looking for, they should be able to meet our demands and then there will be peace and harmony on the labour front,” Mr. Abloe insisted.