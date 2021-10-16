The Ghanaian media must hold the government accountable and support the government in its economic recovery programmes.

This is a charge from the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu.

Speaking at a forum organized by the Ministry on post-COVID-19 economic revitalization, Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu said a plural media improves the government’s responsiveness to the concerns of the citizens, hence his call.

“There is the need for the media to serve as a platform for the citizenry to expressly critique persons and programmes. A plural media improves the government’s responsiveness by giving a voice to the vulnerable. There is a healthy nexus between media growth and the government’s profitability. A media that gives voice to the vulnerable can create an informed citizenry that will monitor the actions of politicians and use their information to influence voting decisions.”

“I would like to encourage the media to support efforts to revitalize the economy by providing adequate space for policy and needs with varied perspectives and reliable information from which decisions can be made.”

Already, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has admonished all media practitioners in the country to continue to ensure that their reportage on the Coronavirus pandemic is truthful and accurate.

Describing the media as “a formidable ally”, President Akufo-Addo noted that the media has so far been helpful in informing and educating the citizenry about the pandemic, and the steps that have to be taken to combat it, as well as discharging their roles as ‘vehicles of accountability’.

However, “one thing that is important is that, as much as possible, there should be accuracy in what you convey. That is critical.”