The Lands Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor has called for support from the Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohigu Abdullai Mahami Sheriga, to aid him bring a halt to some illegal mining activities which have begun in Nanguma, a suburb of Mumprugu in the North East Region.

He asked that the Nayiri and his chiefs assist him to bring an end to the menace at the very onset to prevent further escalation.

The Minister who stated this at the Palace of the Nayiri on Tuesday, 5th October 2021, expressed his utmost joy over the discovery of gold in the Northern Region saying “the notion that minerals are only found in the south are a thing of the past”.

“The Northern Region is so rich in minerals and is gradually becoming a mining hub,” he added.

Mr. Jinapor also assured of his resolve to bring an end to deforestation.

He said “Deforestation without afforestation will become desertification, and we must not let this happen”.

The Minister further commended the Nayiri for the warm reception and also for his enormous help rendered to his father and the Jinapor family in the past.

He also used the platform to express his gratitude to the Nayiri for the support during the June 11th Green Ghana day and called on Ghanaians to nurture the trees planted during the National Tree Planting exercise.

On his part, the Overlord of the Mamprugu, Naa Bohigu Abdullai Mahami Sheriga, pledged his unwavering commitment to the Minister in the fight against illegal mining and deforestation, particularly in the North East Region of Ghana.

The Nayiri agreed with the Minister on illegal mining operations at Nanguma and said he is very disturbed about the development as it is depriving his people of their livelihood, especially on their agricultural farmlands

The Overload applauded the Minister for the great strides attained so far, adding that he will together with his subjects support him and his government to succeed.