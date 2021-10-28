The Ghana Highways Authority (GHA) has thrown its weight behind the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s ban on the use of tricycles known as ‘aboboyaa’ on the Tema Motorway.

According to the GHA, the ban will reduce the numerous accidents being recorded on various highways in the region.

GHA contends that tricycles are a nuisance on the highway due to their inability to meet the required speed limits on the roads.

From Monday, November 1, the Greater Regional Minister, Henry Quartey has directed that tricycles will not be allowed to operate on the Accra-Tema Motorway.

By February, other highways and major roads in the region will also not accommodate the tricycles after waste management firms set of transfer sites in the various 29 assemblies to enable the tricycles that dispose of waste to be able to use them in order not to stay out of job.

However, the Ranking Member on the Transport Committee of Parliament, Governs Agbodza, has said the Minority opposes this ban because it lacks legal backing.

Mr. Governs Agbodza, said this intervention was also misplaced because the refuse tricycles existed because of a government failure.

“The reason they are doing that is where [Tema] the treatment plant is. We don’t have enough treatment plants within Accra itself. If you see them on the highway going to Tema, it is simply because there is no other way they can dump it.”

“Let him [Henry Quartey] be aware that he is overstepping the authority under his watch. There is no law in this country to determine which vehicles drive on which roads. That is within the purview of the National Road Safety Authority and the Ministry of Roads and Transport,” Mr. Agbodza added.

However, in an interview with Citi News, Public Relations Officer for GHA, Cecil Obodia Wentum said this action is a step in the right direction.

He thus asked all and sundry to support the move by the Minister.

“Their presence on these highways is a nuisance. Can you imagine the number of accidents that we have recorded as a result of the presence of this unauthorized equipment on our highways and we cannot just sit aloof and watch it continue.”

“Their presence on the highways is a nuisance and so if an exercise like this is going to prevent them from assessing the highways, we must all support it.”