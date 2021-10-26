Some departments in hospitals nationwide have been deserted following the strike by the Health Services Workers Union.

This has left some patients stranded because of the absence of records personnel, cleaners, lab technicians, orderlies, among others.

The union is striking in protest of its desire for better conditions of service, which it says have not been fairly addressed.

When Citi News visited the polyclinic at the Tamale Teaching Hospital, patients and relatives who had come for medical care did not have anyone attending to them despite doctors and nurses being at their posts.

“For more than an hour, we have been sitting down here; we don’t know what is going on,” one person said to Citi News.

Another said, “we are pleading that whatever they are asking for, government should just give it for them.”

The story is the same in the Ashanti and Greater Accra regions, where Citi News also visited some health facilities.

At the Korle-bu teaching hospital, the Assistant Secretary for the striking union, Johnson Nakoring Kolog was happy that compliance with the strike among the union members “has been very effective.”

He said the union was targeting a significant disruption of the chain of labour distribution, so they catch the government’s attention.

“I am very sure that, by tomorrow, when you come here, Korle Bu” will be a ghost town,” Mr. Kolog said.

“When you come to the hospital, and there is nobody to clean it, the government will listen to our concerns,” he added.