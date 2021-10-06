Gospel musician, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA), has spoken about the special relationship that existed between him and Danny Nettey, while the singer/songwriter was alive.

According to KODA, Danny Nettey’s demise took an emotional toll on him, as he never expected such unfortunate news to hit him at that time in his life.

KODA, who was promoting his 6th album, titled, Keteke, on Citi FM’s ‘Brunch in the Citi’ with A.J. Sarpong, said he worked as a guitarist for Danny Nettey before coming out as a solo artist in 2006 after Danny Nettey and fellow singer, Nii Okai, encouraged him to do so.

He said Danny Nettey strongly believed in his abilities and never hesitated to take tough decisions in furtherance of that.

According to him, Danny Nettey made him quit his job as a guitarist and helped him to start his own career as an artist.

“I heard about his demise while I was away in New Jersey (USA), and I cried like a little boy because we had had a friendly conversation via phone which ended abruptly. I promised to call back but unfortunately, that was our last conversation.”

KODA said, prior to launching his music career, he admired the works of Zapp Mallet and Sammy Helwani, and wanted to follow in their footsteps to become a renowned music producer.

By Lord Kweku Sekyi | Ghana Weekend