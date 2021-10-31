Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, also known as ‘Jesus Ahuofe’ of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, has broken his silence on events that led to his arrest.

Speaking on an Accra-based radio station, Peace FM, Jesus Ahuofe noted that he hardly reveals prophecies about people on radio.

He said he often meets people in person to tell them about prophecies.

According to him, he never mentioned any name categorically as the person who may die on October 18, and that he was surprised that Shatta Wale had claimed the prophecy for himself.

“I’ve had several prophesies about prominent people, but I don’t say them on air, often I tell them personally. In this case, I didn’t mention Shatta Wale’s name. I only said Charles. I didn’t foresee him taking it personally. I was shocked when I noticed what I said had gone viral, including stories that Shatta Wale will die on October 18,” he said.

He however added that he will not blame anyone for his woes.

“I will not blame anyone because I believe it is the will of God. On my way to court, I was in the same vehicle with Shatta Wale, and he said after the case we will become friends,” he added.

It will be recalled that Jesus Ahuofe was arrested earlier this month following his alleged prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021. He was subsequently charged for causing fear and panic.

His court case is still pending, although he has been granted bail.