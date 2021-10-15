The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) is set to host a public lecture dubbed Ghana Speaks on “Reconstructing Local Governance and Multiparty Democracy in the 4th Republic: Proposals”.

The event is aimed at contributing to building consensus on the way forward on the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives.

A statement from the organization said, “the main objective of the seminar is to start a national conversation on reforming local government system and strengthening multiparty democracy in Ghana.”

Introduced in 2007, the Ghana Speaks Lecture Series (GSLS) deals with issues pertinent to consolidating democratic stability and security, peace, national cohesion and sustainable development in the 4th Republic.

This year’s event, will deliver a diagnosis of local government and multiparty democracy in the Fourth Republic, discuss how to reform local government and strengthen multiparty democracy in Ghana and examine the role of political parties in reforming local government and strengthening multiparty democracy in Ghana.

It will also recommend a number of IDEG proposals towards concrete reforms of the current local governance system.

The Principal Speaker for the seminar is Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, the Executive Director, IDEG, and supported by a panel of experts including Prof. Edward Kofi Quashigah, former Dean, University of Ghana School of Law, Legon; Mr. Kwesi Jonah: Senior Research Fellow, IDEG; Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah: General Secretary, CPP, and Madam Hamida Harrison, ABANTU for Development.

The proceedings of the event will be broadcast live throughout the country via radio, television, and social media for participation of the general public.

In-house participants will be drawn from policymakers, CSOs, political parties, academia, religious groups, organized labour, media, Persons With Disabilities, women groups, youth groups and development partners among others.

