Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, the newly sworn-in Inspector General of Police, has promised to work closely with his colleagues in the service for the benefit of Ghanaians.

According to him, that is the only way they can fight crime effectively in the country.

Dr. Dampare thus charged his colleagues to assist him, so they can leave the police service better than they came to meet it.

“It is coming to a point that we’ve seen that the only weapon to defeating and fighting crime is when we work together, and I hope, we will continue to do that in the interest of this country. We are in this together, and when we are in it together, and we do it together, the results beat people’s imaginations.”

Dr. Dampare also urged the citizenry to support him in the quest to ensuring the country continues to enjoy the peace it is enjoying now.

He explained that the police service is for the country and its entire citizenry, and that the citizenry must commit to ensuring it works.

“I want to assure you that by working with my colleagues within the police service and outside it, and also getting the support and the backing of the citizenry, we will be able to leave the police service better than we came to find it.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, October 8, 2021, sworn in Dr. George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive IGP.

The swearing-in and confirmation ceremony was held at the Jubilee House on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Prior to that, Dr. Dampare was acting in that capacity for the last two months, having been promoted from his previous role as the Director-General in charge of Administration at the Ghana Police Service.

COP Dampare, 51 is Ghana’s 23rd IGP of the country.

He is also the youngest IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence.