Some illegal structures along the Accra-Tema Motorway have been demolished by a team of police officers and officials from various local assemblies in the capital.

The demolition was done on Friday, October 8, 2021.

This comes after hundreds of such structures were pulled down a month ago in the same area by the task force in collaboration with the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

During the demolition of the structures led by the Municipal Chief Executives of La Dade-Kotopon and Ayawaso North, some affected dwellers appealed to the government to come to their aid.

“I don’t stay here because I like the place, but because of life challenges. So it was my plan to stay here even though the place isn’t safe to earn something little and relocate.”

“In fact, we have even started looking for accommodation, but we haven’t got some yet, but they have come to demolish the place without even assisting us to get some place to go. We have been here for almost 5 years, it is not easy for us,” one of the dwellers said.

About 11% of Ghana’s 10.6M structures metal containers or kiosks – Census report

This comes on the back of the census report released by the Ghana Statistical Service, which shows that about 11 percent of structures in Ghana are metal containers or kiosks.

A breakdown of the structures indicated that 78.7 percent were conventional structures, 9.7 percent are wooden structures, 8.0 percent are metal containers, 2.8 percent are kiosks, and 0.9 percent being “other” structures.

A little over 20 percent of structures in Ghana are listed as uncompleted.

The preliminary report from the census indicated that there are 10,661,421 structures in Ghana.