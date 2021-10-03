President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he will push for reforms through ECOWAS for third term bids to be outlawed.

The ECOWAS Chair said recent coups within the sub-region are a result of attempts by incumbent presidents to extend their mandates.

Speaking on Kumasi based Ash FM as part of his tour of the Ashanti Region, Nana Akufo-Addo said such acts are an affront to democracy.

“It’s high time we outlaw third term presidential mandates in all ECOWAS countries. I feel strongly that it is something we should do to prevent incidents like what we are witnessing in Guinea now. It will go a long way to ensure the smooth transition of power.”

“Using the ballot box has contributed to the stability of our country. People believe that if a leader is not doing well, they can vote against that leader in four years’ time,” he said.

After gunfire in Guinea’s capital, a group of soldiers announced the dissolution of the constitution and the closure of the borders.

The soldiers, led by a Special Forces Colonel, Mamady Doumbouya, had said regional governors had been replaced by military commanders and that Mr. Condé was under arrest.

The UN, African Union, and ECOWAS have condemned the coup and called for a return to civilian rule.

Meanwhile, the leader of the September 5, 2021 coup in Guinea, Col. Mamady Doumbouya was on Friday, October 1, 2021 sworn in as Interim President after ousting President Alpha Conde.

The coup in Guinea was the fourth attempted coup in West Africa in the last year, with two military takeovers in Mali and a failed coup in Niger.

“I feel ECOWAS protocols on good governance should outlaw the third-term mandates in any country. I feel strongly it is something that we ought to do to prevent what is happening in Guinea elsewhere,” he added.

When asked why the regional bloc looked on while Alpha Conde changed the constitution to extend his term, President Akufo-Addo said, “there are varied reasons for the military intervention, but there is no justification at any stage.”

He continued, “We are opposed, in principle, to any intervention of the military in the political life of a country. The population is capable of resolving its problems through the ballot box.”