Gideon Sarpong, co-founder and Head of News and Policy at iWatch Africa, has been adjudged the 2021 Best ICT Reporter in West Africa at the West African Media Excellence Awards organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa in Accra.

Gideon Sarpong was part of the 21 finalists selected by a jury from the 711 entries submitted by journalists across the sub-region and was among the seven award recipients on the night.

After receiving the award, he called on journalists to “deepen their watchdog and gatekeeping role in society.”

“Journalists in West Africa must remain committed to championing the rights of ordinary citizens as well as holding powers [that be] to account [for their stewardship],” he added.

Gideon Sarpong is currently a Visting Scholar/Reuters Fellow at Oxford University, UK.

The awards came off over the weekend.

Other category winners of the night were:

Category: West Africa Journalist of the Year

Winner: Kwetey Nartey

Media House: Multimedia Group

Country: Ghana

Category: West Africa Journalist of the Year

Winner: Samad Uthman

Media House: International Centre for Investigative Reporting

Category: Environmental Reporting

Winner: Chinedu Asadu

Media House: The Cable

Country: Nigeria

Category: Anti-Corruption Reporting

Winner: Caleb Ojewale

Media House: Business Day

Country: Nigeria

Category: Health Reporting

Winner: Samad Uthman

Media House: International Centre for Investigative Reporting

Country: Nigeria

Category: Business Reporting

Winner: Alfred Olufemi

Media House: PREMIUM TIMES

Country: Nigeria

COVID-19 Reporting

Winner: Chikodi Okereocha

Media House: The Nation

Country: Nigeria

Organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa, WAMECA honours exemplary work, in-depth investigations and exceptional storytelling.