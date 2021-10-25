Gideon Sarpong, co-founder and Head of News and Policy at iWatch Africa, has been adjudged the 2021 Best ICT Reporter in West Africa at the West African Media Excellence Awards organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa in Accra.
Gideon Sarpong was part of the 21 finalists selected by a jury from the 711 entries submitted by journalists across the sub-region and was among the seven award recipients on the night.
After receiving the award, he called on journalists to “deepen their watchdog and gatekeeping role in society.”
“Journalists in West Africa must remain committed to championing the rights of ordinary citizens as well as holding powers [that be] to account [for their stewardship],” he added.
Gideon Sarpong is currently a Visting Scholar/Reuters Fellow at Oxford University, UK.
The awards came off over the weekend.
Other category winners of the night were:
Category: West Africa Journalist of the Year
Winner: Kwetey Nartey
Media House: Multimedia Group
Country: Ghana
Category: West Africa Journalist of the Year
Winner: Samad Uthman
Media House: International Centre for Investigative Reporting
Category: Environmental Reporting
Winner: Chinedu Asadu
Media House: The Cable
Country: Nigeria
Category: Anti-Corruption Reporting
Winner: Caleb Ojewale
Media House: Business Day
Country: Nigeria
Category: Health Reporting
Winner: Samad Uthman
Media House: International Centre for Investigative Reporting
Country: Nigeria
Category: ICT Reporting
Winner: Gideon Sarpong
Media House: iWatch Africa
Country: Ghana
Category: Business Reporting
Winner: Alfred Olufemi
Media House: PREMIUM TIMES
Country: Nigeria
COVID-19 Reporting
Winner: Chikodi Okereocha
Media House: The Nation
Country: Nigeria
Organised by the Media Foundation for West Africa, WAMECA honours exemplary work, in-depth investigations and exceptional storytelling.