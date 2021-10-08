A 19-year-old student of the Jachie-Pramso Senior High School in the Ashanti region has been found dead in an uncompleted structure.

The Bosomtwe District Police Command has since commenced investigations into the incident.

According to the police, the Chief of Pramso on Wednesday reported that he and some residents had discovered a dead body in an uncompleted structure.

The police later found out that the deceased was a student of the Jachie-Pramso Senior High School.

Speaking to Citi News, the Bosomtwe District Police Commander, DSP Eric Akwaboa said no marks were found on the deceased, and it is unclear if any physical contact led to his death.

DSP Eric Akwaboa also said preliminary police investigations have shown that the said student was an alleged drug user and might have gone to the area to smoke.

He said, so far, they do not suspect any foul play.