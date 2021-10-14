Former President John Dramani Mahama has refuted claims by the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, that the 2020 general election is the most credible poll in the country’s history.

The former President who was responding to Jean Mensa’s statement at the ECOWAS Parliament said her inability to appear before the Supreme Court to defend questions about the 2020 election results is a clear sign that the election was not credible.

Mr. Mahama said this while addressing the Divisional Chief of Prestea Himan, Nana Nteboah Prah, as part of his Thank You tour of the Western Region.

“The manner in which the Supreme Court dismissed our election petition was not fair. An election petition case has been heard in this country before. When Nana Akufo-Addo sent his 2012 election petition case to court, it was accepted. Afari Gyan responded to his questions.”

“But when it got to our turn…we were not allowed to ask our questions. In 2012, Asiedu Nketiah was asked to testify. In 2020, he was called again to testify. In 2012, Afari Gyan was asked to mount the witness box. But in 2020, when Jean Mensa was asked to mount the witness box, she refused. I heard her saying the other time that the 2020 election is the best election Ghana has ever had. If she is convinced that it is the best election Ghana has ever had, she should have mounted the witness box,” he said.

While welcoming Mr. Mahama to his palace, Nana Nteboah Prah declared his support for the LGBTQ+ Bill.

He also urged the Member of Parliament for Prestea-Huni-Valley to openly display his vote in support of the Bill when it comes to voting on it in Parliament.

John Mahama was accompanied on his “Thank You” tour of the Western Region by Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, his running mate for the 2020 polls, and the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and other key officers of the NDC.