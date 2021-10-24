Johnnie Walker, Ghana’s number one iconic whisky brand has headlined the much-anticipated Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards (EMY Africa Awards), held at Kempinski Hotel in Accra recently.

The EMY Africa Awards is a prestigious award ceremony that was established in 2015 to honour and celebrate individuals who have demonstrated good values, distinguished themselves in their diverse fields of endeavour and are committed to societal progress.

As the title sponsor of the awards, Guinness Ghana, a Diageo Company, custodians of the Johnnie Walker brand, had the sole honour of presenting the coveted Man of the Year Award to Mr. Daniel McKorley, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of McDan Group of Companies, with a personalized bottle of Johnnie Walker Blue Label, the scotch of all scotch.

Speaking at the event, Lesego Lebogang Mohale, Category Marketing Manager (International Premium Spirits, Reserve, Mainstream Spirits &RTDs), Guinness Ghana said, “What Johnnie Walker stands for is pushing boundaries in the pursuit of collective progress. We are inspired by individuals who have emotional drive and optimism to keep walking. People who are stepping beyond the usual to create and pursue something better to make life richer for All. This partnership with the EMY Awards gives us an opportunity to celebrate these individuals who are reaching for greatness, pushing boundaries and taking bold steps forward”.

Johnnie Walker is Ghana’s number one Whisky brand, and the most widely distributed brand of blended Scotch whisky in the world. It is perfect for moments of celebration and a luxurious gift for occasions big and small. Drink responsibly. Johnnie Walker is not recommended to persons under 18 and pregnant women.