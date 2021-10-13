The District Chief Executive nominee for the Shama local assembly, Ebenezer Dadzie, has been confirmed by assembly members on his second attempt. He had 100 percent of the votes.

Journalists who were deployed to cover proceedings on Wednesday, October 13, 2021, were, however, denied entry to the venue.

The second confirmation vote on Ebenezer Dadzie came amidst tight security. Some of the assembly members had secured an ex-parte motion to restrain the exercise. The court action however did not stop the confirmation exercise from taking place.

The Presiding Member of the Shama District Assembly, Emmanuel Mark Ackon, speaking to Citi News after the confirmation of the DCE said he felt “very and bad and very uncomfortable” about the situation.

“My own self, I was restrained from entering. Despite what we did behind cameras, I was asked to go out,” he said.

Mr. Ackon also said the situation was unacceptable and apologised to the media personnel.

“We are practising democracy and some of these things should not be encouraged. I think we need to go back to render an unqualified apology to them [journalists].”

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah after the election said he was not aware of the security restrictions.

“When I started doing the interviews, journalists came in. There were journalists inside,” the Minister insisted.