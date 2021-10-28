The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), has suspended its intended industrial action, which was to take off on Wednesday.

The association planned to go on strike over the government’s failure to review members’ salaries and allowances.

They had earlier given the government a two-week ultimatum to address their issues before their decision to strike.

However, in a Citi News interview, the General Secretary of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), Derrick Annan, says they have decided to suspend the strike since they are still in talks with the government.

“We had a meeting with the government on the 26th of October after we had served notice on the management of the judicial service. At the meeting, several proposals were on the table, but we did not conclude, as the government side needed clarification on a few things. Yesterday [Wednesday], we met the staff, the decision of the National Executive Committee was communicated to all staff to the effect that the intended strike that was slated for Wednesday, the 27th October had been suspended, and that we are looking forward to today’s meeting to conclude on all the outstanding issues. We pray that we don’t get to the point of proceeding on strike.”

Derrick Annan said the association will make a decision on their next line of action based on the outcome of the meeting with the government on Thursday.

Past JUSAG strike

JUSAG last went on strike on November 13, 2019, also because of the government’s failure to review the salaries of its members.

At the time, JUSAG said the Judicial Council had failed to release the report on their negotiations for onward approval by the President.

The strike disrupted work at the courts nationwide.