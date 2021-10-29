The family of late Ibrahim Mohammed, alias Kaaka, a social activist, has petitioned the Police Intelligence & Police Professional Standards (PIPS) requesting an inquiry into allegations of police misconduct during the Ejura disturbances.

According to the family, the report by the Ministerial Committee that investigated the unrest levelled allegations of misconduct and bribery against the police in Ejura.

It added that other allegations of corruption against Kaaka’s mother cast aspersions on the integrity of the police and that should also be investigated.

A statement from the family read, “the petition brought is to initiate an inquiry into the allegations of criminal and professional misconduct made against the Ejura police, in order that the necessary criminal and administrative sanctions may be applied”.

Copies of the petition have also been served to the Inspector-General of Police; Attorney-General; and the Minister for Interior.

Already, Kaaka’s family has said the report by the three-member committee of inquiry into the disturbances at Ejura, is fraught with factual inaccuracies.

The committee in its report concluded that the activism of Kaaka cannot be linked to his death.

It explained that his death could more likely be linked to a family feud.

In the 55-page document, the committee also cast doubts on representations by one Abeewakas Umar, to the effect that Kaaka was killed as a result of his activism.

It said it was convinced about the evidence of Sadia Fuseini because it was more “reasonably probable than the unsubstantiated evidence of Abeewakas.”

Brother of the late Kaaka, Nafiu Mohammed said the findings and recommendations of the committee are completely problematic.

“Going through the document, you will realize that there are a lot of factual inaccuracies. But what can we do? It is human beings who sat before four individuals, and they came out with this, so we have to study it. But generally. I have a problem with everything about the findings and recommendations.”

The President, Nana Akufo-Addo, earlier in July 2021, directed the Interior Ministry to conduct a public inquiry following the killing of two persons and injuries to four others by soldiers during a protest against the killing of a social activist, Ibrahim Muhammed, popularly known as Kaaka Macho.

Kaaka died on Monday, June 28, 2021, after he was attacked by unknown assailants while returning home from an event he attended in the area.

Earlier reports suggested that Kaaka was killed because of his social activism, which some persons felt was making the government unpopular, but police reports suggest otherwise after three people including his brother were arrested and put before the court over the killing.

The Interior Ministry subsequently constituted a three-member committee chaired by Justice George Kingsley Koomson to probe the issue and make recommendations.

Click here to read the full report