The Ketu South Police Highway Patrol team has arrested a man onboard a Toyota Seana vehicle heading towards Aflao for possession of narcotic substances.

The suspect, Adebayor Adesa Ako, who is currently in police custody, was arrested after the Highway Police Patrol Team stationed within the Ketu South Municipality stopped the Toyota Seana commercial vehicle which was heading towards Aflao for a stop-and-search exercise along the Aflao-Accra highway on Thursday, 28th October 2021 around 8:00 pm.

Five slabs of substances suspected to be narcotics were found in a bag belonging to the suspect.

According to the Volta Regional Police Command, the exhibits of five whitish slaps of concealed substances are being kept for evidential purposes whilst the case is being taken over by the Drugs Law Enforcement Unit of the Volta Regional Police Command.