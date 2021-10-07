Management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST Basic school, is calling for public support in restocking its school library.

The Authorities say after building the library over a year ago, it has not gotten the needed support to supply it with adequate books to aid teaching and learning for about three thousand pupils.

The school can now heave a sigh of relief to an extent after the Rotary Club of Kumasi donated books and toiletries to the KNUST basic school.

The donation was in fulfilment of a promise made by the organization to the school a few years ago when the library was under construction.

Speaking to Citi News after presenting the items to the school, the President of the Rotary Club, Kumasi, Derrick Nyarko said the donation is in line with their theme for September; “Education and Literacy”.

“As one of our main focuses, we decided that we are going to donate some books to KNUST primary school especially to the library, so these children can read and educate themselves”.

The headmistress of the KNUST Basic School, Rev. Mrs. Irene Nkansah, expressed her gratitude towards the gesture made by the Rotary Club.

She urged anyone interested in donating books to the school library to do so, as there is a need for more.

“We are so grateful. We appreciate it a lot because as you can see some of our shelves are empty, and we are still hoping people will come in to help us. So even as we appreciate and thank them, we are asking that, like Oliver Twist, we are asking for more. We are also asking the country, whoever is ready and would want to assist us with any book or books, we will appreciate and give them to our children.

About Rotary club

Rotary International is an organization that has a membership of around 1.2 million business people across the world. It aims at fostering friendship and providing humanitarian services such as peace, conflict resolution, water and sanitation, education and literacy, and many others to surrounding communities.

It has several branches which come under the umbrella body.

Rotary Club of Kumasi in 2018 donated incubators to the KNUST Hospital to support maternal and child health.