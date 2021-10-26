The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) will on Wednesday October 27, 2021 mark its 70th anniversary.

The occasion will be used to launch a number of activities and programmes to celebrate the milestone.

The event will be held under the theme, ’70 years of global impact; a new age for a renewed focus,’ and will be under the distinguished patronage of the school’s chancellor, His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Established in 1951, KNUST is the country’s foremost science and technology university in the country. It has produced some of the country’s renowned scientists working in various professional fields.

By a Government Ordinance of October 6, 1951, the school, formerly known as the Kumasi College of Technology was established as a public University.

In 1961, the Kumasi College of Technology was granted full-fledged university status based on the report of a commission appointed by the government to advise it on the status of the College.

Consequently, the Kumasi College of Technology was converted into an autonomous University by an Act of Parliament on August 22, 1961 and named, The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology was formally inaugurated

on Wednesday, November 29, 1961. The University began awarding its own degrees in June, 1964.

After the overthrow of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the name of the University was changed to the University of Science and Technology, Kumasi on February 24, 1966 by a decree. By an Act of Parliament, 1998, Act 555, the name of the University, reverted to its original name as Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

The University has expanded enormously and undergone major changes, especially in its academic structure since 1965.

Some of the school’s notable alumni include, former UN Secretary General, Kofi Annan; Hackman Owusu-Agyeman, the late Vice President Aliu Mahama; former first lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings; Samira Bawumia, Ablade Glover; Citi FM and Citi TV’s Managing Director, Samuel Attah-Mensah; Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah and Ing. Ken Ashigbey among others.