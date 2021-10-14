Five people have been killed and two more injured in Norway after a man used a bow and arrow to attack them.

Police first received word of an attack in the town of Kongsberg, south-west of the capital Oslo, at 18:13 local time (16:13 GMT).

A Danish man aged 37 has been arrested on suspicion of carrying out the attack.

Police believe he acted alone, and will investigate whether it was an act of terrorism, a spokesman said.

Prime Minister Erna Solberg said reports of the incident had been “horrifying”.

“I understand that many people are afraid, but it’s important to emphasise that the police are now in control,” she told a news conference.

The attacker is said to have launched the assault inside a Coop Extra supermarket on Kongsberg’s west side. One of those injured was an off-duty police officer who was in the shop at the time.

A spokesperson for the chain later confirmed a “serious incident” at their store, adding that none of their staff were physically injured.

Local police chief Oyvind Aas confirmed that the attacker had managed to escape an initial confrontation with police before an arrest was finally made at 18:47 local time, 34 minutes after the attack began.

One witness told local outlet TV2 she had heard a commotion and seen a woman taking cover, then a “man standing on the corner with arrows in a quiver on his shoulder and a bow in his hand”.

“Afterwards, I saw people running for their lives. One of them was a woman holding a child by the hand,” she added.

Officers were also investigating whether the attacker used other weapons during the incident, the Kongsberg police chief told reporters.

The suspect moved over a large area, and authorities cordoned off several parts of the town. Residents were ordered to stay indoors so authorities could examine the scene and gather evidence.

Kongsberg Mayor Kari Anne Sand said it was a shocking attack that had taken place in an area where many people lived, and that a crisis team would help anyone affected.

The suspect was taken to a police station in the town of Drammen, where the lawyer chosen to defend him, Fredrik Neumann, said he was co-operating with authorities.

Norway’s Justice Minister Monica Maeland told reporters the police did not yet know whether or not it was act of terrorism and could not comment on details emerging about the suspect.

Mr Neumann also gave no more details of the man’s background.

The attack came on the final day of Erna Solberg’s term in office, and a new justice minister will take over the case on Thursday under a government led by Labour leader Jonas Gahr Store.

Norway’s police directorate has ordered all officers nationwide to carry firearms as an extra precaution. Usually police in the country are not armed.

“The police have no indication so far that there is a change in the national threat level,” the directorate said in a statement (in Norwegian).