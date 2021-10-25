The Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly is planning to ban unlicensed tricycles from carrying refuse within its jurisdiction.

The Chief Executive of the Assembly, Nii Adjei Tawiah, said he hoped to put these measures in place in the wake of the Clean Your Frontage initiative.

The assembly says this measure is to curb the dumping of refuse at unauthorized areas.

Part of the plan is to stop all these small trucks from carrying refuse through the city… They dump it [refuse] anywhere once there is no one looking at them.”

He, however, said there would be a grace period before cracking down on such trucks.

On the infrastructure side, Mr. Tawiah said plans are underway to reconstruct the Odawna Pedestrian shopping mall, gutted by fire in November last year.

He also hinted of plans to refurbish all other markets in the municipality to deal with congestion and ensure proper maintenance.

He thus entreated market women to pay the requisite taxes on time to enable the Municipal Assembly succeed on this quest.

“We have made it very clear from the beginning that we are looking for partners for the rebuilding of the Tema station, the Odawna Market, Adabraka Market, the Osu Market,” he said.

We are moving closer to starting work on these various markets.

For the Odawna area, work is needed to ensure a better drainage system “so that whoever is coming to partner us to build the market will know the space available for this work to occur.”

During the Korle Klottey composite budget hearing, he made these remarks for the 2022-2025 budget, which looks at spending about GHS 20 million for proposed projects in all sectors.