The Lands Commission of Ghana has presented the geographical map of the six newly-created regions to the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

The presentation was made by the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Mr. James Dadson at a brief ceremony on Friday, October 29, 2021.

Mr. James Dadson in his presentation, eulogized staff of the commission whose efforts and sacrifices led to the birth of the maps.

He disclosed that in the process of crafting the map, an accident occurred and some staff sustained injuries, but no life was lost.

He said the practice requires that the map be presented to the Lands Ministry for onward presentation to the Ministry of Local Government.

Receiving the map on behalf of the substantive Minister, Mr. Benito Owusu-Bio, the Deputy Minister in charge of Forestry commended the Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission for delivering the map within a short period.

He lauded their sacrifices to the nation and remarked that their dedicated service to mother Ghana will not go unrewarded.

The six new regions which were created in 2019 are Ahafo, Bono East, Oti, Savannah, North East and Western North.