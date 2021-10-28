The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah has called on New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters to prioritize the interest of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He maintained that the only way the party could stay in power and break the eight-term cycle was for party members to be united and fight for a single course.

Some members of the NPP have officially announced their intentions to contest for positions in the party’s internal elections.

Speaking at the Ashanti Regional annual delegates’ conference of the New Patriotic hosted in his constituency, Mr. Ampontuah Kumah called for unity among party members.

He charged NPP supporters to avoid rancour and eschew actions that will affect the party’s chances in future elections.

He also urged party supporters to remain focused and propagate the life-changing policies the Akufo-Addo administration was implementing.

“2024 is an important year for us to break the eight. So we will appeal that we should use unity and hard work to make the party strong,” he said while addressing NPP supporters at the conference grounds.

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi said “When the time comes for campaigning, it should not be about insults? We are one party, and we should not entertain insults. No one should say they support Chairman Wontumi and go about insulting others.”

The governing NPP wrapped up its national annual delegates conference with a call on party supporters to unite for victory in the 2024 general elections.

The Ashanti Regional Annual Delegates Conference of the party marked the final in the series of similar events held in other regions.

In what appeared like a rally ground, NPP supporters from across 47 constituencies in the Ashanti Region trooped to the conference grounds clad in party colours.

Posters and banners of prospective aspirants for various positions in the party were visible at the venue.

Speaker after speaker reiterated the need for unity by all party supporters to achieve the ‘Breaking the Eight’ mantra.

The General Secretary of the party, John Boadu reiterated calls for prospective aspirants for various positions to eschew acts that contravene the rules and regulations governing the party.

Mr. Boadu said the party made some gains in the 2020 elections and called on persons who had intentions of leading the NPP to respect the rules.

The Chief of Staff at the Presidency, in a speech, read on her behalf, asked the party’s leadership to facilitate processes to reinstate suspended party officers.

The event resulted in a traffic gridlock on the Ejisu section of the Kumasi-Accra Highway.