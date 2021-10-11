A man who allegedly stole a vehicle belonging to an army recruit training officer has been arrested by the Akyem Tafo District Police Command in the Eastern Region.

The man, Nana Agyemang, sped off with the vehicle, which had been taken to a mechanic shop for repairs by the military officer.

“Whilst at the shop, the man, who is now in police custody, jumped into the vehicle without the permission of the army recruit officer and sped off,” the Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said.

The officer then hired a taxi to chase after the vehicle and noticed that his vehicle had been involved in an accident with another vehicle on the Koforidua Suhyen Jumapo stretch.

“Investigations later revealed that whilst the suspect was being pursued, he was intercepted at the said location and that was when the accident was reported to have happened,” DSP Ebenezer Tetteh said.