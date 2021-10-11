The Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District Command in the North East Region has arrested one Njuagma Boto, for allegedly killing a farmer at Nabaal, a village near Yunyoo with a spear.

The deceased farmer, Dubik Gnala, aged 45, was found on Monday morning in his room at Nabaal village near Yunyoo.

At about 5:00 am, the Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District Command received a report from the Assembly Member for the Gbankpurugu Electoral Area, Hon. Francis Ntoriseb, who reported that Njuagma Boto had accused the deceased farmer of attempting to poison him.

He thus entered the deceased farmer’s room at night and stabbed him to death with a spear.

The Bunkpurugu-Yunyoo District Commander, Supt. Mr. Emmanuel Yao Gadikor led a team of Policemen to the scene and found the deceased farmer, lying in a supine position in a pool of blood in his room. Inspection at the scene revealed a fresh wound on the deceased’s chest.

A spear stained with blood and believed to have been used in stabbing the deceased was also found lying beside the deceased and was retrieved for investigation.

The body of the deceased has been conveyed to the Bindi Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem was performed on his body by the medical officer, Dr. Emmanuel Yormesah.

The medical team gave the cause of death as “Haemorrhagic shock and hermopheumothorax”.

The body of the deceased farmer was subsequently released to the family for burial.

The Police, assisted by the community members, arrested the suspect, Njuagma Boto, and he has since been taken to the Bunkpurugu District command for further investigation.

He will be arraigned after investigation.

“The Regional Police Command is grateful to the youth and the people of the Gbankpurugu Electoral Area for their support in arresting the suspect”, North East Regional Police PRO, ASP Robert Anabiik Angmain said.