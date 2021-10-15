Police at Suame have arrested a suspect in connection with the stabbing to death of a 23-year-old young man, Ebenezer Asare.

The suspect was arrested at Kodie on his way to Akumadan after the incident.

The deceased was stabbed in the neck during a scuffle at Anomamgye around 7:30 pm on Wednesday.

Ebenezer Asare died shortly after he was rushed to a nearby private health facility.

An eyewitness said the deceased bled profusely when he was stabbed.

Police at Suame then launched a manhunt for the suspect, who was identified as Emmanuel Owusu.

Recent;y reported stabbing incidents include the stabbing of a 71-year-old man to death at Atito in the Anloga District of the Volta Region.

In July, the Central Regional Police Command has arrested a 46-year-old man for stabbing his wife, Adiza Ibrahim, to death at their home in Breman Asikuma.