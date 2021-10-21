Ghanaian rapper, Samuel Adu Frimpong, aka Medikal, has been arrested for brandishing a gun in a video on social media.

Medikal was with his wife, Fella Makafui, at the Accra Regional Police Command charge office.

He was brought to the station by police and is currently in police custody.

This comes a few hours after dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and four other people were remanded into police custody following an alleged gun attack that turned out to be a hoax.

They were remanded by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, October 21, 2021, during their first appearance in court.

Shatta Wale was picked up by the police for spreading false news about an assassination attempt at his residence in Accra on October 19, 2021.