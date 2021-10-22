Hiplife artiste, Samuel Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has been remanded to prison custody for five days.

This was the ruling of a Circuit Court judge in Accra on October 22, 2021, on the artiste’s first appearance in court for brandishing a weapon.

Medikal, who has been charged with display of arms and ammunition, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

At the hearing on Friday, counsel for the Ghanaian rapper, Emmanuel Yeboah Gyan, prayed the court to grant his client bail as he is a law-abiding citizen and had family on standby to meet the bail conditions.

But the prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that the individual rights of Medikal to bail are subservient to the community interest, which ought to be protected. He further argued that parts of the case are still under investigation.

Presenting the statement of the case, the prosecution said the accused person is a popular musician. In the month of September, 2021, whilst in his car, the accused without any reasonable excuse displayed a Ruger 9mm

pistol and posted the video on his snapchat social media platform.

“On 26/9/2021, the video of the weapon he displayed on the snapchat went viral and “Adomonline published same. On 21/10/2021, the Police acting on intelligence arrested the accused and handed him to the Regional Criminal Investigations Department for investigation. The accused admitted the offence in his investigation caution statement. After investigation., the accused was charged with the offence and arraigned before the Court,” prosecution said.

Presiding Judge, Emmanuel Esandoh, sided with the prosecution and remanded Medikal to the Ankaful prisons in the Central Region for five days.

This comes barely a day after dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and four other people were remanded into prison custody following an alleged gun attack that turned out to be a hoax. Shatta Wale is also serving his remand at the Ankaful Prison in the Central Region.

They were remanded by an Accra Circuit Court on Thursday, October 21, 2021, during their first appearance in court.

Medikal was at the court premises to offer support to Shatta Wale.

Shatta Wale was picked up by the police for spreading false news about an assassination attempt at his residence in Accra on October 19, 2021.