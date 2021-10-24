The driver of a black Mercedes Benz, who was captured in a video performing reckless stunts at the airport traffic light intersection in Accra has been charged and will be arraigned on Monday.

The driver has been identified as one Kofi Sasa.

According to Citi News sources, he was picked up by the Airport Police on Sunday morning and his car impounded.

In the video, he is seen stationary on hatch marks on the road besides cars that had stopped in response to the traffic light turning red.

He then drove into the middle of the four-lane road and started driving in tight circles, described as doughnuts by stunt drivers, before speeding off whilst the light was still red.

It is unclear when the incident took place, but the incident was captured by an unidentified person and uploaded on social media.