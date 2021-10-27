The Chairman of the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has backed the Greater Accra Regional Minister’s plan to ban tricycles from highways in his region.

Speaking to Citi News, he disagreed with the Minority’s claim that the minister needs legal backing to effect such a ban on the tricycles, also known as aboboyaa.

Mr. Nyarko believes there are sufficient laws and bye-laws in support of the Minister’s directive.

He cited the Road Traffic Regulations (2012) LI 2180 which prohibits the use of motorcycles and tricycles for commercial purposes as a solid basis for the Minister’s directive.

“He [Henry Quartey] has seen the law. He is working within the law, and I think that it is something that all of us can applaud him for.”

“What instrument do you need? The law is there. It is our inability to enforce those laws that is why we are here talking about this,” he added.

Mr. Nyarko said this directive should even be extended nationwide.

“What I feel is that it shouldn’t be limited to the Greater Accra Region. Once the law is here, and it covers everywhere, it should be implemented across the board.”

The Minister’s ban is set to take effect on November 1, 2021.

On the way to taking this decision, Mr. Quartey met with officials from the various Transport Unions, Ministry of Roads and Highways, Waste Management Service Providers, GUTA, traditional authorities and representatives of local government.

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council is also liaising with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority to set up zonal registration centres in the assemblies to register all tricycles operating in the region.