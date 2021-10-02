The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mpraeso in the Eastern Region, Davis Opoku Ansah, has led a delegation to visit the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana.

The meeting was held on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at the Turkish Embassy in Accra.

The visit was to discuss measures by which businesses in the Kwahu Municipality could collaborate with other businesses in Turkey to boost their operations.

According to the lawmaker, Turkey is a hub for production, hence the call for businesses in that country to bring their expertise on board to help boost enterprises in Kwahu.

Mr. Opoku Ansah in a Facebook post after the deliberations said it was a fruitful one.

“On Thursday, September 30, 2021, I led a delegation to meet with the Turkish Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Ozlem Ergun, PhD, at the embassy in Accra.”

“The discussion, which centred on a range of issues, looked at how businesses owned by Kwahus could collaborate with businesses in Turkey. Turkey is a production hub, thus serving as an avenue for our traders to form business partnerships.”

The Mpraeso MP mentioned the number of raw materials produced in the municipality and urged the Turkish Ambassador to link them to businesses that can add value to the raw produce.

“I mentioned to the Ambassador the agro potential in the area, in vegetable, banana and coffee, and urged them to link businesses with interests in adding value to these raw materials to invest in Kwahu, which will lead to job creation.”

The delegation included the Municipal Chief Executive for Kwahu South, Emmanuel Atta Ofori Snr, Mr. Aboagye Mintah, CEO of Turkafriq, Dr. Simon Ofori Ametepey, an engineer and lecturer at the Koforidua Technical University, and Mr Prince Boateng, President of the Kwahu Professionals Network (KPN).