The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nabdam, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, has provided hundreds of exercise books and mathematical sets to all final year Junior High School (JHS) students in the constituency.

The initiative is to help final year candidates in their preparations for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Speaking at the occasion in Kongo, Dr. Nawaane, reiterated the need to support vulnerable students, especially final year students, with learning materials that will aid them to excel in their exams.

“Very soon these final year students will be writing the BECE. Some of them won’t tell you they don’t have exercise books for revision and work their mathematics. Others may have the mathematical sets but some of the components may be missing, and these students won’t complain about the situation and this has a negative impact on them during their exams.”

“This is not good enough and so, on a yearly basis I provide my students with these items to support them to revise and prepare very well to excel in the BECE”.

Dr. Nawaane, urged the students to take their lessons seriously to reduce the poor BECE performance in the district.

He cautioned female candidates to resist being lured into early marriage, but rather exploit education to become responsible persons in society.

Nabdam District Director of Education, Mary-Magdalene Wompakeah, commended the legislator for the support, adding that, it will aid the students in diverse ways in their preparation for their BECE.

Mrs. Wompakeah, advised the beneficiaries to make good use of the materials and continuously practice with them before the final exams.

Some of the students expressed gratitude for the gesture and pledged to use the materials effectively for a successful BECE.