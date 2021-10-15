The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has also extended his commiserations to the family of former Aviation Minister, Joseph Kofi Adda.

President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post said the late Adda will be missed and will be remembered for his diligence and forthrightness.

He thus prayed for God’s strength for his family “in these difficult times”.

“I am shocked and very saddened by the news of the sudden death of my friend, the former Minister for Aviation and former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central, Hon. Kofi Adda. I extend my deepest condolences to his wife and family for their loss and pray for God’s strength for them in these difficult times.”

“Kofi Adda will be missed and will be remembered for his diligence and forthrightness. May his soul rest in perfect peace. Amen.”

Mr. Adda who is the immediate past Member of Parliament for the Navrongo Central constituency in the Upper East Region died on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

Tributes continue to pour in for the late politician.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has also commiserated with the family of Joseph Kofi Adda.

In a Facebook post, Dr. Bawumia said he is saddened by his demise.

“I have received with sadness the passing of my elder brother, Joseph Kofi Adda, a former Member of Parliament for Navrongo Central and a former Minister of State of the Republic. My condolences to his family and friends on the loss of an industrious patriot”, Dr. Bawumia posted.

About Kofi Adda

Joseph Adda was born at Navrongo, the capital of the Kassena-Nankana District in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

He had his secondary education at St. John’s School, Sekondi, and obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in politics and economics from the Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Indiana, the United States, which he attended between 1979 and 1982.

Between 1982 and 1984, he was at Columbia University, New York, where he studied for a Master’s degree in International Affairs, specializing in Finance and Banking.

He went on to get a graduate certificate in African Studies from the same university.

In 1989, he obtained a certificate in French language and civilization from the Sorbonne University, Paris, France.

Political career

Mr. Adda first entered Parliament in 2003 after winning the Navrongo parliamentary seat in a by-election.

This was after the death of its sitting MP, John Achuliwor. He subsequently retained the seat in the 2004 general elections.

Mr. Adda served in various capacities under the John Kufuor administration.

He was appointed in 2005 as the Minister for Manpower Development and Employment and later became the Energy Minister in April 2006.

In 2008, Joseph Kofi Adda retained his seat when the NPP lost the general elections but lost it in 2012 to Mark Woyongo.

He won the seat back in the 2016 election but lost it to Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage in the NPP’s parliamentary primary ahead of the 2020 election.