The National Schools Inspectorate Authority (NASIA) is set to move against schools offering Cambridge Assessment International Education and International Baccalaureate without proper accreditation.

In a Citi News interview, the Inspector-General of Schools at NASIA, Dr. Hagar Hilda Ampadu, warned all parents and guardians to desist from patronising such schools without proper accreditation.

During a validation process, the authority found out that 74 out of 170 schools offer the Cambridge Assessment International Education, while only 10 schools are accredited to offer the International Baccalaureate in Ghana.

Dr. Ampadu said the Authority’s communication on the matter is to make sure parents were aware of the potential risks of sending their ward to an unaccredited school.

“We want to make sure the general public is not deceived by these things.”

“Such parents should also inform the authorities because there are enforcement actions we will take against such schools because to do that means you are fraudulently charging the general public for fees you are not rendering.”

All schools offering the two curricula without accreditation are subject to sanctions, but Dr. Ampadu said letters have been sent to schools to solicit a formal response.

“Once that position is clarified, whatever enforcement actions we have to take, we will proceed to do that because they shouldn’t be offering a curriculum that is not accredited.”

Persons who have taken the International General Certificate of Secondary Education and the International Baccalaureate examination from the unaccredited schools won’t be affected by these developments.