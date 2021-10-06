Emmanuel Ababio, popularly known as Promzy of VIP fame, has advised the public against the unhealthy competition, a few weeks after announcing his comeback into the industry.

In a video he took at the gym, directed by Nana Adom Jnr., he said the best competition anybody should be engaged in, is one that makes them better than themselves and not other people.

Promzy also advised the youth to keep working hard in all their endeavours and get on their feet when they are down, even when people lose hope in them.

“Never try to be in competition with anybody. You should always be in competition with yourself,” he said.

“It’s always good to have a healthy competition but not the competition that will make you lose your focus and out of that hate will start manifesting, jealousy will start manifesting and then evil things will start popping up. Always be in competition with yourself. Today should be better than your yesterday,” he added.

He also said in the video that he has forgiven anybody that wronged him in the past.

“At this moment in my life, I don’t even have a problem with anybody who has offended me before. I don’t even have a problem with anybody who has betrayed me before. I know a lot of people who say a lot of bad things about me but when I am with them, I act like I don’t know,” Promzy noted.

The legendary rapper went solo after he parted ways with his former group VIP.

VIP was one of the very formidable music groups that emerged in Ghana since the advent of hiplife music.

They were able to penetrate other African markets, including Nigeria.

Promzy says his return will cause a stir in the industry because he is coming to do what a lot of people could not do in his absence.

See the video directed by Nana Adom Jnr. below: