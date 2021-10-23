The National Identification Authority (NIA) has suspended Ghana Card services at all offices of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the Registrar General’s Department (RGD), and NIA head office.

The suspension will take effect from Monday, October 25 to Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

The authority in a statement explained that the suspension is to enable it to prepare to deploy staff to its permanent offices nationwide.

The services affected include new registrations, card collection or issuance, card replacement, and update of personal records.

“In all, 16 Regional Offices, 275 NIA operational District Offices and the Premium Registration Centre at the NIA Head Office will be open across the country, effective Wednesday, 3rd November 2021,” the statement indicated.

The Ghana Card is currently being used by Ghanaians for the registration of SIM cards by mobile phone users.

The Controller and Accountant General’s Department also tried to get government workers to register for the Ghana Card or be denied their salaries.

This directive was later rescinded after some protests from government workers and criticism from observers.

Over 15 million Ghanaians have been registered for their Ghana Card, representing about 84% of the population aged 15 and above.