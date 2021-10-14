The National Lottery Authority (NLA) says it has completed the pre-qualification phase for private lotto operators for the 2021/2022 licensing year.

In a statement, the NLA said all such operators who duly submitted completed pre-qualification forms to the Authority are to contact the Operations Office at the NLA for the licensing application forms and payment terms.

The deadline for submission of all the completed licensing application forms and payment is October 29, 2021.

However, licensing of Operators of Private Lotto (OPLs) for the 2021/2022 licensing year will commence on November 1, 2021.

“NLA would like to encourage OPLs to take steps to regularize their operations”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the NLA has assured that effective November 1, 2021, it will begin collaborating with the security services to clamp down on all unlicensed lottery operators to sanitize the lotto industry.

Below is the full statement from NLA:

LICENSING OF OPERATORS OF PRIVATE LOTTO FOR 2021/2022

