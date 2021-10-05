The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper East and North East Regions have honoured the National Youth Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B).

They honoured the NPP patriot for his contribution to the growth of the party’s youth young.

Nana B as he is popularly called was elected in 2018 to replace Sammi Awuku as the party’s National Youth Organiser.

According to him, the award is a “strong testament of my sterling performance in making the youth wing vibrant, attractive, results-driven and a potent elections-wining machinery”.

He added that “my glowing track record and strong bond with the rank and file of the party, undoubtedly will make me the next National Organiser of the NPP”.

Nana B was given a citation and a plaque by the leadership of the party in the two regions at the NPP’s Regional Conferences in the said regions.