A road crash involving a single six-axle fuel tanker at the Nsawam bypass has led to a roadblock on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

Information provided by the Ghana Police Service indicates that the Accra-Kumasi bound traffic has been diverted onto the Kumasi-Accra bound lane as a result of the accident.

Officials of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service have moved to the scene, providing the needed assistance to manage the situation.

In the meantime, motorists using the road have been advised to drive with care.

“The Road Safety Management Services Limited Team has been called to proceed with a recovery truck with towing equipment to recover the rollover truck off the road to allow a free and safe flow of traffic”, police said in a statement.