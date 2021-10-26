One person has been shot dead in a chieftaincy clash at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

It is unclear what specifically led to the shooting incident, but a statement from the Ghana Police Service said it was related to a chieftaincy dispute.

“There has been a shooting incident at Prampram arising out of a protracted chieftaincy issue, in which one person has been confirmed dead,” the statement said.

The police have commenced investigations into the incident. The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander is leading a team of investigators to the scene of the crime.