One person has been shot dead in a chieftaincy clash at Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.
It is unclear what specifically led to the shooting incident, but a statement from the Ghana Police Service said it was related to a chieftaincy dispute.
“There has been a shooting incident at Prampram arising out of a protracted chieftaincy issue, in which one person has been confirmed dead,” the statement said.
The police have commenced investigations into the incident. The Greater Accra Regional Police Commander is leading a team of investigators to the scene of the crime.
Issues of chieftaincy dispute keep reoccurring in some parts of the country.
In some of these cases, residents are left with no other option than to flee the affected communities.
Usually, these disputes are protracted fights, lingering for years and triggering violence at the least provocation.
The various regional security councils have resorted to placing curfews on the communities in order to maintain law and order and protect the safety of residents.
Kingmakers must adopt chieftaincy succession plan to avert disputes – Weija Asafoatse
The Asafoatse of Weija, who doubles as the Ngleshie Lafaa Mantse under the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Nii Ayi Okufuobour I, has been advocating for a clear chieftaincy succession plan by kingmakers of the Ga state as a way of preventing needless disputes.
According to the Asafoatse, greed is a major contributory factor to the various disputes in the Ga state.
“Money has taken over chieftaincy issues in the Ga state, and this is a worrying trend. But what I know is that before you become chief in the Ga state you must come from one of the gates, but that is not what we are seeing. Money has taken over everything,” Nii Ayi Okufuobour I told Citi News at a ceremony to commemorate this year’s Homowo celebration.