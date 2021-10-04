OpenLabs Ghana, formerly known as NIIT, has held a graduation ceremony for 70 IT students who completed diploma and certificate programmes in Python Programming Web Design, CCNA, Graphic Design, Software Engineering, and Network Engineering among others at the institution’s Tema and Accra centres.

Speaking to citinewsroom.com during the special ceremony at the University of Ghana, Legon, the Managing Director of the institution, Dr. Sujith Jayaprakash, said OpenLabs offers a more localised technology-driven approach to solving problems in Ghana via the utilization of home-grown resources. He mentioned that since its establishment less than a year ago, OpenLabs Ghana has placed nearly 120 students for internships and placements to provide services in software development, data analysis, network support, Graphic Design, and MIS Office.

Making reference to the theme for the occasion, ‘Ghana’s Fourth Industrial Revolution preparedness’, Dr. Sujith, explained that the objective of OpenLabs is to utilize technology to promote innovation and achieve progress towards digital gender equality.

“Our aim is to deliver great IT education to businesses and individuals by integrating hands-on tech skills, training, strong discipline knowledge, and entrepreneurial drive to build a sustainable Africa powered by new generation technology,” he added.

Among the graduates who received special prizes for exceptional performance was Edmond Owusu, a 21-year-old software developer with cerebral palsy.