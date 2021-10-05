The state has filed new charges against the Head Pastor of the Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Rev. Owusu Bempah, and two others after withdrawing the previous charges which were dismissed by the court.

The pastor and the other two persons, namely Bright Berchie and Mensah Ofori, have been on trial for more than three weeks after they created and circulated multiple videos containing alleged threats, brandishing of a weapon as well as assault on some police personnel.

The three were granted bail to the tune of GHS 200,000 last week with two sureties each.

But the prosecution in the case substituted the charges and slapped the accused with counts of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death.

According to the prosecutor, there was the need for the cases to be separated for expeditious trial and amendment of the charges.

The three have pleaded not guilty to the new charges with the court granting Reverend Owusu Bempah a self-recognizance bail to the tune of GHS 100,000, while the two others have been granted bail to the tune of GHS100,000 each with two sureties.

This case has been adjourned to November 10, 2021.

Rev Owusu Bempah has also been granted GHS 400,000 bail in the other case he and Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum, were charged for causing harm and unlawful damage to a police vehicle.

They were asked to reappear on November 15, 2021, for these charges.