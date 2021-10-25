Parliament will today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, commence its third meeting of the first session of the eighth parliament.

The meeting is expected to last nine weeks, after which the House will go on recess in December.

The House is scheduled to work on some bills and papers at various stages.

A total of 56 bills are expected to be presented before the House. These include:

1. Affirmative Action Bill, 2021

2. Increase Secession Bill, 2021

3. Rent Bill, 2021

4. Aged Pensions Bill, 2021

5. Small-Scale Mining Bill, 2021

Three Bills are currently at the committee level, they are:

1. Office of the Special Prosecutor (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs)

2. Criminal Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs)

3. Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs)

The Standing Orders of the Parliament of Ghana 2021, Revenues Administration Regulations 2021. Copyright Regulations, 2021 will be administered by the Speaker during this meeting.

The rest are the National Information Technology Agency, Regulations 2021 and others, are instruments for presentation and at Committee Papers, Motions for Debates, Petitions and Questions.

The 2022 budget is also expected to be read during the sitting on November 15, 2021, by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Members of Parliament went on recess in July 2021.