Parliament will resume sittings on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, after several weeks of being on recess.

A memo issued by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, said the session indicates the start of the third meeting of the first session of the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Details of the main activities including the specific bills to be considered at the upcoming sittings remain unclear, but there are suggestions that the controversial ‘Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021’ may be on top of the agenda.

The bill criminalises LGBTQ+ activities and advocacy and also stipulates jail term for LGBTQ+ people, their sympathizers, and funders.

The 2022 budget is also expected to be read during the sitting on November 15, 2021, by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

Members of Parliament went on recess in July 2021.