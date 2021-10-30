The Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Lands and Forestry were on Friday, October 29, 2021 given a comprehensive and in-depth briefing on the operations of the Lands Commission.

The all-encompassing briefing by the Acting Executive Director of the Lands Commission, Mr. James Dadson traversed an overview of the commission to the transformation agenda which under the current administration is anchored on the Vice President, Alhaji Bawumia’s digitalization drive.

Mr James Dadson also gave the lawmakers a detailed presentation on how the commission intends to decentralize its activities to ensure Ghanaians enjoy flawless service.

The presentation was occasioned by a working visit of the committee to the office of the Lands Commission.

The Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Francis Manu Adabor said the purpose of their visit was to acquaint themselves with operations of the commission, challenges and how best the committee could help the Lands Commission meet its set targets.

He explained that, with the thorough information made available to them by the Executive Secretary, the committee is now in a position to mount a defence of its budgets and related issues when necessary.

He remarked that their major challenge with the Lands Commission has been a reduction of the turnaround time for lands administration.

He, however, observed that the headache is being cured under the sound leadership of Mr Dadson and his cohorts.

Mr. Benito Owusu Bio, the Deputy Minister in charge of Lands and Natural Resources, said his outfit and the commission continue to deliberate on ways to improve the service. He said such deliberations are yielding positive results.

He assured the members of the committee that the commission will reduce the turnaround time and give Ghanaians top-notch service.

The committee members resolved to be unwavering in their support of the commission and help it discharge its duties.