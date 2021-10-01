Parts of Ghana’s capital Accra and Kumasi in the Ashanti Region have flooded again following a brief downpour between Thursday night and Friday dawn.

In Accra, areas such as Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai and Adabraka Sahara are flooded.

The situation has resulted in heavy vehicular traffic in different parts of Accra.

On major highways such as the Achimota-Ofankor highway, rain water collected on different parts of the main road has resulted in a major traffic situation.

Citi News’ Godfred Akoto Boafo reported that while driving from Korle-Bu towards Kwame Nkrumah Circle, vehicles are having a difficult time around the new interchange project site where a pool of water has been collected due to choked drains that are unable to hold the water.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has already given indications that there are chances of rain in some parts of the country.

“It’s cloudy across the country this morning. Parts of the country will experience rain this morning. Brighter conditions are expected as the day progresses. Isolated rain is expected in the evening across the country.”