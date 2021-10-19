Bishop Stephen Kwesi Appiah, also known as Jesus Ahuofe of the New Life Kingdom Chapel, has been arrested.

His arrest is linked to his prophecy that dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, would be shot on October 18, 2021.

He is currently at the Accra Regional Police Command for interrogation.

Rumours went viral on Monday, October 18, 2021, that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unknown gunmen.

But in a lengthy Facebook post on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, Shatta Wale apologized to his fans and people who had been affected by what he described as a prank.

He said he took the phones of the team members and made the fake post.

He made reference to the prophecy that was made by a Minister of the gospel recently that he would be shot dead on October 18, 2021.

According to Shatta Wale, he was surprised that the security services could not give him protection following the prophecy.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Supt. Alexander Obeng, has urged members of the public to volunteer information about the whereabouts of Shatta Wale.